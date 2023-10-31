Three Legendary Charlie Daniels Special Edition Vinyls Set to Release This Holiday Season

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Ahead of the 2023 holiday season, BFD / Audium Nashville and Blue Hat Records are releasing several special edition vinyl albums from the late Charlie Daniels. Albums dropping over the next few weeks include Daniels’ Off The Grid: Doin’ It Dylan, available November 3 (Silver vinyl); Memories, Memoirs & Miles: Songs of a Lifetime, available November 17 (Orchid Purple vinyl); and Night Hawk available November 24 (Black vinyl). Each vinyl is limited to 1,000 individually numbered units available for purchase via The Orchard.

“This is the first wave of Charlie Daniels releases we have strategically mapped out for the next 18 months with many more to come,” explains Bob Frank, CEO and Founder of BFE and Partner for Blue Hat Records. “The archive is vast and we are all thrilled to start this campaign.”

“Along with our partners at BFD, we are excited about the launch of new vinyl releases of some of Charlie’s most cherished works,” adds David Corlew, Daniels’ longtime manager and Blue Hat Records Partner. “These projects were so special to Charlie as he paid tribute to some of Dylan’s wonderful songs, as well as sharing the music and lifestyle he so dearly loved, the life of the working cowboy. This bed of work offers a broad stroke of Charlie’s musical creativity, with beautiful packaging by Erick Anderson. These are a must for anyone’s vinyl collection.”

Off the Grid: Doin’ It Dylan is a tribute album to Bob Dylan. The album of Dylan covers was released in 2014. When Daniels first moved to Nashville, he played guitar on three of Dylan’s albums, which were recorded there. Daniels attributed playing on these albums for helping him learn about the music business and especially for showing him how to lead his own band. He noted that Dylan had a sense of freedom and that he let the musician play the way he wanted to, instead of telling him how to play.

Night Hawk was originally released in 2016. The album is Daniels’ take on classic cowboy country, honoring tales told by cowboys around a campfire, with a mixture of re-worked classics, as well as more obscure tunes.

Originally released in 2017, Daniels’ Memories Memoirs & Miles: Songs of a Lifetime contains some of his biggest hit songs including “Long Haired Country Boy,” “Still in Saigon,” “Simple Man,” The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Uneasy Rider” and more. Daniels dedicated the album to Russell Palmer, the man and friend who taught him his first guitar chord.

