November 2023 Photo Tour

- Home
- All Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
BECOME A MEMBERCelebrityAccess provides in-depth Artist Analytics for over 250k+ Celebrities Worldwide - and unparalleled, detailed information on over 100k Entertainers Speakers, Celebrities, and their Representatives, as well as hundreds of thousands of Records for Venues, Agents and Managers, including their Direct Phone Numbers and Emails Addresses. Members can instantly access 500k+ Dates of Live Bands on Tour, Artist Avails, News Archives, and UNLIMITED Box Office without worrying about Pay-More Restrictions!
Already a member? Click here to Sign In.
NEW TOURS
NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Nov
08
2023
|
Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise
|
Nov
11
2023
|
Vibrant Music Hall
|
Nov
16
2023
|
DAR Constitution Hall
|
Nov
18
2023
|
Desert Sky Music Festival
|
Nov
26
2023
|
City Winery Nashville
VITALSIGNS
VITALSIGNS
7962TOTAL THIS YEAR
136TOTAL THIS WEEK
Filter Signings Typex
- Exclusive Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Public Relations
- Record Label
-
Atomic Music Group
A Hill to Die Upon - Mike Cook
Audio Karate - Katie Perry
Calling All Captains - Matt Bresee
Degrave - Mike Cook
DillanPonders - Matt Bresee
-
Bigg Time Entertainment Inc.
Fan Halen - Chris Linsenmeyer (Worldwide)
-
Creative Artists Agency
Clayton Mullen - Jacob Lapidus, Kylen Sharpe, Chris Burrus & Chad Kudelka
Sofia Isella - Andrew Simon (Worldwide except UK & Europe)
-
Earth Agency
Kiss Facility - Lucy Atkinson
MISOGI - Lucy Atkinson
Niecy Blues - Jan Bouwhuis
Oisin Leech - Claire Courtne
Submotion Orchestra - Alba Martin
-
EQT
Wale - Kazz Laidlaw & Henny Yegezu
-
Extreme Management Group
Carved Memories - Paul Andrejack
Overdriven - Paul Andrejack
-
FOUR17 Entertainment
Jake Bush - Brandyn Steen
-
Okay, Sounds Great
Kari Faux - Dennis de Groot
-
1916 Enterprises LLC
-
Anthem Entertainment
Jordan Davis (Contract Extension)
-
Curb | Word Music Publishing
-
Deluge Music
Johnny Gates (Contract Extension)
-
SRO PR
Chloe Star - Kelly Walsh
David Malloy - Lyndie Wenner & Mitch Schneider
Gia Ford - Marcee Rondan
Little Miss Nasty - Mitch Schneider & Andrea Faulk
SILOS - Kelly Walsh
-
[PIAS]
-
Big Dada Recordings
-
Big Machine Label Group
-
Coalition Music
Spotify Charts
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
–
|1
|1
|9
|46,617,345
2
–
|1
|2
|12
|46,532,793
3
New
|3
|—
|1
|41,965,382
4
2
|4
|6
|3
|36,220,127
5
2
|2
|3
|29
|31,720,288
6
2
|4
|4
|5
|30,840,375
7
2
|5
|5
|8
|28,444,874
8
New Spotify Releases
New Spotify Releases
|
1
|
1989 (Taylor's Version)
Taylor Swift
|
2
|
Larger Than Life
Brent Faiyaz
|
3
|
TRAPPii
Jay Wheeler
|
4
|
RAVAGE
Rema
|
5
|
The American Dream Is Killing Me
Green Day
|
6
|
Big FU
David Guetta
|
7
|
WE SEE YOU
NLE Choppa
|
8
|
Different Kind Of Beautiful
Alec Benjamin
MORE NEWS
Filter by date
- All Past Stories
- 1 Day Ago
- 2 Days Ago
- 3 Days Ago
- 4 Days Ago
- 5 Days Ago