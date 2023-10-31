Rising Country Rap Star Austin Williams Signs With CAA For Booking

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Up-and-coming country artist Austin Williams has signed a booking deal with the Creative Artists Agency.

The 19-year-old Nashville native who is signed to Missi Gallimore and Jim Wilkes’ T.R.U.T.H Management Projects/Promotion and independent label Truth of Dare Records, is currently riding high after his breakout hit “Wanna Be Saved,” racked up more than 7 million streams.

His next release, which is due on November 9th, will be an expanded version of his country-fried 90s rap mashup that went viral on TikTok earlier and he’s got “Here We Go Again” a new song in the pipeline for December.

“I have always wanted to work with Rod Essig and the CAA family,” says Gallimore. “So excited to take this next step in Austin’s career. I know that we are in good hands for representation as we launch into the next phase of Austin’s career.”

“I take pride in having the hardest working team in town,” adds Williams. “I couldn’t be more blessed to add another puzzle piece to that team. Looking forward to the future.”