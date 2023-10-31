Spencer Shewen Named Artistic Director At Mariposa Folk Festival

ORILLA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — The Mariposa Folk Foundation announced the appointment of Spencer Shewen as Artistic Director.

Shewen, who was selected after a thorough recruitment and interview process, will step into the role vacated by Liz Scott, who recently announced plans to step down after a successful seven-year run.

A veteran of Canada’s live music scene, Shewen brings substantial experience to his new role. He most recently spent seven years as Artistic Director at Riverfront Elora and will continue in that role in addition to his new duties at Mariposa.

He also holds current Board seats on the River and Sky Festival in Sudbury and the Elora Centre for the Arts.

His past experience includes roles on the Board Of Directors for the Halifax Pop Explosion, and the Hillside Festival, and he also worked as Artistic Director for Waterstock, curated the Fortnight Music series and acted as Label Manager for SunnyLane Records.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity and I am aware of the weight that this role represents and the importance of this festival to so many people,” said Spencer. “Mariposa holds a unique place in the Canadian live music landscape.” What can Mariposa patrons expect from their new Artistic Director? “Not only will we see many well-known Mariposa favorites but our patrons will also have the opportunity to discover their new favorite performers.”