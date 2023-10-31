Tony Esterly Sings A Publishing Deal With Prescription Songs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Indie music publisher Prescription Songs announced the singing of songwriter, producer, mixer, and multi-instrumentalist Tony Esterly.

Based in both Los Angeles and Nashville, Esterly has worked with an impressive roster of musical talent, including Sia, BTS, Mae Muller, Andra Day, Ashe, NCT 127, KIRBY, Raekwon, Yo Gotti, Between Friends, Gavin Haley, Izzy Bizu and The Struts, among others.

His music has also become a sought after commodity for sync licensing with placements in commercials for brands such as Allstate, Aleve, Apple, Audi, Columbia, GAP, Maybelline, McDonalds, Motorola, NordicTrack, Samsung, Tuft + Needle, Uber and Yuengling, as well as countless film and television placements.

In addition, Esterly publishes multiple up and coming producer-songwriters at his own publishing company, Pray For My Haters.

“I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with Prescription and their songwriters for years and it felt like a natural move to join the team when I was able. Getting to know them over the years as people first, then as publishers has been a great experience and I look forward to creatively pushing the envelope with them,” Esterly stated.

According to Prescription Songs, the signing of Esterly was spearheaded by Prescription Songs Nashville office’s Head of A&R Katie Fagan and Senior A&R Chris Martignago.

“Getting to work with someone who really understands the business of publishing like Tony does makes us really excited in an industry that is rapidly changing,” added Prescription’s Katie Fagan and Chris Martignago in a joint statement. “We are excited to build upon his already excellent reputation of being a champion to creatives here in Nashville and all over the world. Tony has been extended Prescription family for years and we’re thrilled that it is now official.”