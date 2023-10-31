Zane Duffner Hired As Head Of Marketing At TempleLive

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) — TempleLive, the chain of live music venues established in historically significant former Masonic buildings, announced the hire of Zane Duffner as Head of Marketing.

Duffner joins TempleLive from Live Nation, where he began his career as an intern and worked his way up to the role of Regional Marketing Director over the last decade.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zane into the TempleLive family,” said Rob Thomas, President of TempleLive. “Zane’s passion for live music and marketing knowledge will have a significant impact on the end-to-end fan experience.”

“I am excited to be part of the TempleLive team that’s providing fans with an incredible experience every time they walk through our doors,” said Zane. “We want all our events to be memorable, and I’m glad I have the opportunity to fill our rooms with new fans as we continue to grow.”

TempleLive operates venues in Cleveland, Wichita, and Forth Smith.