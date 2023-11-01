‘Back Up The Blue’ Benefit Concert Announced Featuring The Charlie Daniels Legacy Band, Charlie Berry & More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Several Nashville musicians are lending helping hands to raise funds for Officer Matt Davis of the Bowling Green, KY Police Department, who was severely injured in the line of duty this past July. On November 16 at 6:00 p.m., Bowling Green’s Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) will host the Back Up The Blue benefit concert, with 100% of the proceeds going to Officer Davis.

The event will host six different musical acts throughout the night. Opening the show will be up-and-coming singer-songwriter, Caryn Dixon, followed by Music City veteran Michael Fabrizio. Third on the bill will be Australian-born artist Carl Wockner, followed by country artist and guitar phenom, Ben Gallaher. Next, singer-songwriter and producer Charlie Berry will take the stage with his band. The evening will end with a live performance from The Charlie Daniels Band Legacy, who is now fronted by country artist Eric Lee Beddingfield. The group features longtime members of The Charlie Daniels Band.

“We are honored to be a part of this event and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” says Beddingfield. “We can’t thank the men and women of law enforcement enough for the sacrifice they make every day!”

In addition to the live performances, the evening will feature a silent auction that will take place throughout the event.

Tickets for the Back Up The Blue benefit concert are on-sale now and can be purchased at the SKyPAC box office or online at theskypac.com.