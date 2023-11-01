CTM Outlander Inks Global Publishing Deal With Grammy-Nominated Songwriter/Producer Ross Copperman

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – CTM Outlander announces another milestone for 2023, striking a new deal with Ross Copperman, the Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer whose accolades include four-time BMI Songwriter of the Year and four ACM awards for his work as a songwriter and producer.

The new deal includes acquiring Copperman’s catalog – “Iris in the Sky with Diamonds” – alongside a publishing deal for his future works. As one of Nashville’s most significant songwriters, Copperman is responsible for 38 No. 1 songs and 50 No. 1 records with artists such as Keith Urban, Tyler Hubbard, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Gabby Barrett, Kenny Chesney & P!nk, Dierks Bentley, Brett Young, Darius Rucker and more. As part of the arrangement, CTM Outlander also acquires Copperman’s writer share for songs previously published by Plain Jane, including the No. 1 hits “Love ain’t” by Eli Young Band, “Happy Anywhere” by Blake Shelton ft Gwen Stefani, “Get Along” by Kenny Chesney and “Living” by Dierks Bentley.

Copperman: “I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside remarkable individuals like CTM and SMACK in my new team. CTM’s visionary leadership has already brought us exciting opportunities beyond Country, expanding our horizons. I’ve always held immense respect for SMACK, and I eagerly anticipate the promising collaborations and accomplishments that lie ahead.”

André de Raaff (CEO of CTM Outlander) comments: “From the first moment we met Ross, we felt his energy, passion and drive for music. He aims to break new artists and help create new opportunities with the ones he’s already been working with. We are here to support him in any type of way and see Ross as somebody that is helping to develop the country music genre into a global genre.”

Robert Carlton (President SMACKSongs): “SMACK is proud to further our partnership with CTM through this deal. Ross has been one of Nashville’s premier writers and producers over the last decade. We’ve been fortunate to share quite a bit of success with him through co-writes, but feel truly honored that he chose to entrust SMACK with this next chapter of his career.”

The move further establishes CTM Outlander as one of Nashville’s top independent music publishers after acquiring and signing the likes of Shane McAnally, Natalie Hemby, Michael Tyler, Ben Burgess and SMACKSongs, with more to come. CTM will create new opportunities for Copperman in a creative partnership with SMACKSongs.