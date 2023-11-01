Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Dalton Dover Announces ‘Never Giving Up On That’ Headlining Tour For 2024

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – After honing his live show with festival dates and supporting acts such as Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Sam Hunt, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore and Chase Rice, Dalton Dover is gearing up to embark on his first headlining club tour with his Never Giving Up On That Tour, kicking off February 9 in Birmingham, AL., and featuring dates across the southeast into the spring. Tickets are on sale now at DaltonDoverOfficial.com.

“We’ve had so much fun on the road this year, whether we played festivals like CMA Fest, local fairs or supporting some of my favorite artists and introducing ourselves to new fans,” shares Dover. “It’s been amazing to learn from some of the best in the industry on how to deliver a high-impact show, and we can’t wait to bring our best to these shows in 2024!”

Dover recently premiered the official music video for “Giving Up On That” on CMT, CMT Music, CMT.com and Paramount’s Times Square Billboard. Directed by Tristan Cusick, the footage was filmed near Dover’s hometown in Rome, Georgia. Watch it HERE.

“Every scene in the video is just somewhere that means something to me, places where I grew up,” Dover shared. “The people in the video are some of the most important people in my life. Growing up, you’re playing all these small venues around here. Little did you know that 12 years later, you’d sign a record deal and film your first music video at the same place, the same bar in which you played one of your first hometown shows.”

Named a Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, an Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT’s LISTEN UP 2023 Class, Dover released Never Giving Up On That via Universal Music Group (UMG) Nashville/Mercury Records. An eight-song collection, the project features two new songs, including “Dirt Roads and Jesus” and a cover of “If I Ain’t Got You,” among fan-favorites such as “Baby I Am,” “You Got A Small Town” and “Night To Go.”

In addition to being a part of UMG Nashville/Mercury Records, Dover is signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for worldwide booking representation in all areas, along with Sony Music Publishing (SMGP) Nashville in partnership with Droptine Music Publishing.

Dalton Dover’s Never Giving Up On That Tour

Feb. 9              Zydeco                                                            Birmingham, AL
Feb. 10            Eddie’s Attic                                                   Atlanta, GA
Feb. 16            Tuffy’s Music Box                                          Sanford, FL
Feb. 17            High Dive                                                       Gainesville, FL
Feb. 23            Proud Larry’s                                                  Oxford, MS
Feb. 24            Hub City                                                         Jackson, TN
April 5             Bronze Peacock                                              Houston, TX
April 6             The Lot                                                           Mansfield, TX
April 11           40 Watt                                                            Athens, GA
April 12           Barrelhouse Ballroom                                    Chattanooga, TN
April 13           Open Chord                                                    Knoxville, TN
April 26           Terminal South                                               Tifton, GA
April 27           Capitol Theatre                                               Macon, GA

Upcoming and Previously Announced Tour Dates


Nov. 4             Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair           Jacksonville, FL
Nov. 12           KASE 101 Acoustic Christmas                      Cedar Park, TX
Jan. 29-Feb. 1 Boots on the Beach                                        Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
June 20-22      Country Jam                                                   Mack, CO
June 28            Country Fest 2024                                         Cadott, WI

Never Giving Up On That Track List

  1. Giving Up On That (Dalton Dover, Adam Craig, Josh Pierce)
  2. You Got A Small Town (Adam Craig, Jamie Paulin, John Pierce)
  3. Damn Good Life (Dalton Dover, Alex Maxwell, Jackson Free)
  4. Baby I Am (Jason Gantt, Dan Isbell, Nate Smith)
  5. Night To Go (Cole Taylor, Trea Landon, Shane Minor, Michael Carter)
  6. Hear About A Girl (Adam Craig, Michael Carter, Jim McCormick)
  7. If I Ain’t Got You (Alicia Keys)
  8. Dirt Roads and Jesus (Dalton Dover, Alex Maxwell, Matt McVaney)

