Reservoir Media Signs A Publishing Deal With Grammy-Winning Songwriter Brent Maher

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Reservoir Media announced a new deal with seven-time Grammy Award-winning writer and producer Brent Maher.

Maher is best known for his collaborations with artists such as The Judds, producing all ten of their albums, as well as co-writing and production credits for hits such as “Why Not Me,” “Girls Night Out,” and “Rockin’ with the Rhythm of the Rain,” among others.

Along with The Judds, Mayer has also co-written hits for artists such as Johnny Reed, Tanya Tucker, Dottie West, and Kenny Rogers, among others.

The deal expands on Reservoir’s existing partnership with Maher which saw the company acquire the rights to Mayer’s full catalog in 2018 and will now include publishing for his future works.

“I’m very happy to be in business with John and the entire staff at Reservoir on my new endeavors and back catalog,” Mayer said of his expanded deal with Reservoir.

“Brent has worked on so many iconic country records and continues to produce, write, and engineer some of the genre’s best music. His work on A Tribute To The Judds and the star-studded features on the album showcase just how meaningful his influence is to artists in country music and beyond.” He added, “We are honored to be working with him and look forward to supporting the legacy of his music, old and new,” Reservoir Executive Vice President of Creative John Ozier added.