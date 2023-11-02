Andrés Cepeda Signs With Warner Music Mexico

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Colombian star Andrés Cepeda has signed a deal with Warner Music México (WMM), which Billboard announced Wednesday (November 1).

The singer/songwriter of hits like “Desesperado” and “El Mensaje” seeks to continue developing his musical career in the coming years, according to a press release.

“I feel very excited to start this new stage in my career with the support of this magnificent team of WMM and WMC who today accompany me to continue reaching new goals and carry out great musical projects, to share with my usual followers and with new audiences the love I feel for this art that I have been passionate about since I stepped on stage for the first time,” Cepeda says in the release.

“We are very happy with the arrival of an artist as iconic as Andrés to the Warner Music family,” says Tomás Rodríguez, managing director of Warner Music Mexico & Central America. “We are sure that by working with Andrés and his team we can make his music travel beyond Latin America.”

Adds Daniel Mora, managing director of Warner Music Andes: “A career like Andrés Cepeda’s deserves standing applause. His songs have transcended generations and he has achieved the affection and recognition of all of Colombia. We are proud that he and his team have trusted us to bring all their successes and their new music to Latin America and the world.”

A three-time Latin Grammy winner, Cepeda began his career with the rock band Poligamia in the early 90s before debuting as a solo artist in 1999 with the album Sé Morir. Since then, he has released 11 studio albums and seven live albums.

Over the last year, Cepeda gave more than 100 shows around the world with La Ruta Púrpura, Me Importas Tour, done in the Symphonic format and inclusive of his Big Band. He recently announced 15 dates in the United States to kick off his new Tengo Ganas World Tour in April 2024.