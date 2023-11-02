Australian Music Executive & Manager Accused Of Rape And Sexual Assault Finally Identified

QUEENSLAND, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – The Australian artist manager accused of rape and sexually assaulting a male singer in a hotel room in Queensland back in April 2013 has been identified as David Champion. Champion has managed the likes of Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Dami Im and others.

Champion, 62, can be identified after new statewide legislation came into effect on October 3, which enables the media to report on persons accused of and charged with sexual offenses, including rape and sexual assault, before their cases go to trial, as reported by TMN.com.

The accused appeared in Brisbane Magistrate Court for his committal hearing, which has been continued until January 25, 2024, for a legal argument about whether a document is protected counseling communication and whether other documents are protected by legal privilege, as reported by Brisbane’s Courier-Mail. The prosecutor told the court that it was “unfortunate further delay be caused in these committal proceedings, but it seems to be unavoidable.”

Champion was charged on March 24, 2022, with two counts of sexual assault and one count of rape of the man, with the accused appearing in a Brisbane court on May 10, 2022.

Champion is represented by Craig Eberhardt KC, who told the court last November that the allegations had only been made recently. Still, it was “a very old allegation; it dates back to 2013,” and the complainant was an adult.

A music industry veteran with record label experience dating back to the 1980s, Champion worked closely with Sony Music through the now-defunct Parade Management company he co-founded in 2007.