Concord Announces The Acquisition Of The Round Hill Music Royalty Fund

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent rights management and music publisher Concord announced the acquisition of Round Hill’s UK-listed music fund, Round Hill Music Royalty Fund (RHM).

The deal encompasses more than 150,000 individual songs and 51 catalogs, including works by iconic artists such as The Beatles, Alice in Chains, and the Offspring, as well as songs made famous by artists such as Elvis Presley, James Brown, and Billie Holiday.

The deal also includes a stake in the Carlin Catalog, which features hits recorded by iconic artists such as Johnny Cash, Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Elvis Presley, Peggy Lee, and George Harrison.

Concord first announced it had made an offer on RHM in September and the deal was approved by RHM’s board on October 18th, with 99% of the votes cast in favor of the offer.

The acquisition follows Concord’s expansion in Australasia in 2022 and the acquisition of Mojo Music & Media.

“The entire team at Concord is thrilled to be able to represent these iconic catalogs. It is now our obligation to expose these songs and recordings to an even larger audience than their existing extraordinary fan bases. Furthering the cultural impact that these works have is certainly a responsibility we take seriously, ” said Bob Valentine, CEO of Concord.

“Since our inception, Concord has demonstrated a clear track record of preserving the legacy of our artists while leveraging new and innovative opportunities to create new fans. I can’t wait to see what our global creative teams of sync, licensing, marketing, copyright, and royalty experts come up with next,” he added.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.