Ian Dutt And Chris Manning Promoted At The Orchard

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Artist and label services company The Orchard has made two executive promotions for the UK and Europe. Ian Dutt has been promoted to President, UK, and Chris Manning has been named Managing Director (MD), UK & Europe. Both will report to President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Colleen Theis and are based in London – leading global distribution efforts and the day-to-day operations for the company.

Dutt joined The Orchard in 2016 as part of the company’s merger with Sony RED UK, where he was serving as MD. In over seven years with the company, Dutt has played a crucial role in developing the company’s UK strategy, including key partnerships, growing the client roster, and overseeing day-to-day operations of The Orchard’s second-largest market.

Artists Jorja Smith, RAYE, Blossoms, The Snuts and Skepta have partnered with The Orchard under Dutt’s guidance, and he recently expanded The Orchard’s footprint in electronic music with the acquisition of Above Board.

Under Dutt’s leadership, The Orchard has recently signed deals with labels including Northern Quarter, The Other Songs, and MDLBeast. He joined Sony Music UK in 2010 as Marketing Director at Columbia. Before Sony, Dutt spent 15 years at [PIAS].

Manning began his tenure at The Orchard in 2008, holding several posts, including label management and business development. He also managed local and international operations, playing a significant role in the mergers of Above Board, Red Essential, finetunes and Phonofile into The Orchard.

He has worked with numerous clients, including Perfect Havoc, Demon, One Seven, Smash the House, NWE, One Media, FAMM, Ignition, Lithuania HQ, and Napalm.

Theis said: “We are proud to elevate these two homegrown executives to greater leadership positions within the company. Ian’s leadership skills, business savvy, proven expertise, and passion for independent music are a testament to his tenure with The Orchard.

“Chris’s multiple roles within the company have touched on all aspects of the business, advancing him to the leader he is today. His progression within The Orchard has yielded a deep understanding of our culture and our UK and European clients’ unique needs. Ian and Chris will continue to spearhead operations for our artist and label partners, expand our network, and seek out amazing independent talent in our second-biggest market. Together, they are an unparalleled team who work tirelessly to connect our clients from the region to audiences worldwide.”

Dutt added: “I am blessed to work with such a forward-thinking, nurturing, and talented Senior Management team in both New York and London. A company is only as good as its people, and our people are the best in the business.”

Manning added: “Having been at The Orchard for a long time, it’s super exciting to take on this new position. The passion, vision, and relentless dedication remain as vital today as it was when I first joined the company.

“In this ever-evolving landscape, we see an opportunity to innovate, amplify talent, and be the best partner to our artist and label roster. We’re at a hugely exciting time in our space, and I look forward to our continuing success with Ian and the fantastic team we have here across the board at the Orchard.”