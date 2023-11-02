Live Nation Ties Up With Mastercard For A New Live Music Member Benefits Program

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Live Nation announced the launch of a new, multi-year partnership with Mastercard that will help the credit card company’s 100 million cardholders to access concerts and premium experiences.

“At Mastercard, we’re constantly seeking new ways to enrich our cardholders’ lives, in moments big and small,” said Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer for Mastercard. “Like nothing else, music excites us, inspires us and unites us. In partnership with Live Nation, we’re delighted to bring our cardholders closer to their passion for music through this extraordinary set of benefits.”

Starting on January 1st, eligible Mastercard cardholders in 19 territories across Asia and Europe will have exclusive access to special concert presale tickets, premium seats, and various VIP experiences through the priceless.com platform.

Pricleess.com users will also have access to a range of activities around other ‘passion points’ including culinary, wellness, entertainment and sports, as well as through select banking partners’ mobile apps.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Mastercard and help their cardholders experience their favorite artists like never before,” said Russell Wallach, Live Nation Media & Sponsorship’s Global President. “Our partnership will not only create lifelong memories for Mastercard cardholders but also bring tremendous marketing support to artists and shows worldwide, fostering an enduring connection with audiences for many years to come.”

Participating territories include Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

Eligibility and rollout timing varies by market. Markets, and availability, subject to change.