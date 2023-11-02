New German Rock Festival Set To Launch In 2024 – ‘Pinot And Rock’

BREISACH, DE (vip-booking) – From July 4th to 7th, 2024, Pinot And Rock, a self-defined “pleasure festival” held on the wine festival grounds in Fritz-Schanno-Park in Breisach, Germany, near the French border, will take place for the first time. Pinot And Rock GmbH will promote the festival.

The festival anticipates up to 12,000 visitors per day. The promoter is a company established in Frankfurt in 2020, engaged in various areas, including services, health, wellness, fitness, wholesale, and warehousing.

The Promoter describes the festival as a “new and unique concept with an outstanding lineup.” Performances by Peter Fox, the Fantastischen Vier, Sarah Connor, and Nico Santos have already been confirmed. The company still plans to announce a rock headliner.

This new festival in the region between Freiburg and Colmar aims to offer a blend of international artists and newcomers from genres such as pop, rock, classic rock, and hip-hop. The open-air event also aspires to provide “culinary diversity in a class of its own.”

The inspiration for Pinot And Rock was drawn from the Bottle Rock Festival in Napa Valley, CA, which successfully combines music and cuisine. “We aim to bring together excellent regional enjoyment with fun and spectacular music on a sustainable basis,” says Kerem Sargut, Managing Director of Pinot And Rock.