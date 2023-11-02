The ACM Awards Renews With Amazon Prime

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess ) — The Academy of Country Music and producer Dick Clark Productions announced that the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) will remain on Amazon Prime for the next two years, including the show’s 60th anniversary in 2025.

The renewal follows the success of the 58th annual ACM Awards, which was watched by more than 7.7 million viewers on Prime Video as well as additional viewership on Amazon’s other platforms, including Amazon Music, Amazon Live, and the Twitch livestreaming platform. The combined viewership made the 2023 ACM Awards one of the most-watched award shows of the year, according to the ACM.

Hosted by country legend Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the 2023 ACMs featured an all-star performer lineup that included Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, and Kane Brown, among others.

For the 2024 return of the show, the ACMs will once again take place at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas in May.

“When Prime Video first streamed the ACM Awards in 2022, we were overwhelmed with the response from our global audience,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, at Amazon MGM Studios. “After seeing last year’s show grow to more than 7.7 million viewers, we could not be more thrilled to continue our relationship with the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions for the next two years, especially through the show’s milestone 60th anniversary in 2025. We look forward to continuing the success and bringing even more star-studded and captivating shows to fans around the world.”

“The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon for the next two years, through the historic milestone of the 60th ACM Awards, and continue to bring Country Music’s Party of the Year live to a global audience on Prime Video,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “Thanks to the biggest host pairing of all time, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the comprehensive, cross-platform program with our partners at Prime Video and Amazon Music, and the dedicated fans in Texas and around the world, the May 2023 show was a groundbreaking success and illustrates that our pioneering and innovative move to streaming was absolutely the right one at the right time! We’re eager to see everyone back in Texas once again at the home of the Dallas Cowboys next May for another groundbreaking ACM Awards show!”