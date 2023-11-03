CBS To Air The Willie Nelson Birthday Concert

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Broadcaster CBS announced plans to air Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration, a special concert honoring the country music legend, which will air on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The news was announced during Nelson’s appearance last night on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The concert, which was recorded earlier this year, took place across two fully sold-out nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The concert featured collaborations and performances by Willie Nelson, Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, Nelson’s sons Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, Keith Richards, George Strait, and Chris Stapleton. The special is hosted by stars Jennifer Garner, Chelsea Handler, Woody Harrelson, Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren and Owen Wilson.

“It is the sincere privilege of our lives to have produced these shows celebrating our beloved Willie, and to partner with CBS to bring this special to fans around the world,” said Mark Rothbaum and Keith Wortman, creators and executive producers of WILLIE NELSON’S 90TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION. “Viewers will now have the chance to sing, and laugh, and cry and experience the joy of this celebration like never before.”

The concert special will air on the CBS television network, and will stream both live and on-demand on the Paramount+ streaming network for Showtime subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+