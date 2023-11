LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British-Albanian recording artist Dua Lipa has acquired the rights to her music from Tap Publishing and ended her management deal with Tap’s management division.

Tap Music revealed the catalog sale in a brief statement, noting that it had sold its stake in her songs ahead of the release of her forthcoming single, Houdini, which is due on November 9.

In a statement, Tap said: “We wish Dua all the best for the future.”

Dua Lipa has not announced a new publishing partner.