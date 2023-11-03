Kendrick Lamar And Global Citizen Seek To Create A Touring Circuit In Africa

KIGALI, Rwanda (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper and civil rights activist Kendrick Lamar’s creative imprint pgLang is teaming up with Global Citizen to create Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience a new international music touring circuit focused on the African continent.

“Our goal with Move Afrika is to inspire local youth and artists to unlock their creativity. We hope to curate an immersive experience that empowers various communities and cultures across Africa and around the world for a lifetime,” said pgLang.

The first event announced for the collaboration will be Move Afrika: Rwanda, headlined by Lamar. Lamar’s pgLang will also serve as the curator of the Move Afrika events for the next five years.

The inaugural event will take place on Dec. 6 at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda and focus on the need to expand and bolster health systems with a focus on supporting community health workers. Additionally, the project will address the ongoing climate crisis and its impact on food security and seek to garner support for smallholder farmers.

pgLang and Global Citizen will work with Rwanda Development Board to bring the project to life over the next five years, the two organizations said in a joint statement.

“This is a unique collaboration that aims to showcase the best of African creative talent to the world, through curated memorable entertainment experiences that address development priorities of our continent,” said Francis Gatare, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Board.