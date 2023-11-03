Registration Issues Delay Glastonbury Ticket Sales

PILTON, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts announced that ticket sales for the 2024 edition of the event have been delayed.

Tickets were originally set to go on sale on Thursday (Nov. 2), but the launch was pushed back “out of fairness” after some fans revealed that their registration to purchase tickets had expired.

According to festival organizers, the fans are required to register to purchase tickets, but some were unaware that their registrations had expired.

“Following this year’s Festival, we alerted everyone with a registration which pre-dated 2020 of a scheduled review of the details held by See Tickets in the Glastonbury Festival registration database. This was in order to ensure that the details we hold are current and that we do not store individuals’ information for any longer than is necessary. These registrants were asked to take action to confirm their registration if they wished to keep it,” Glastonbury organizers said in announcing the onsale delay.

“Unfortunately, it has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were,” the statement continued, adding, “Out of fairness to those individuals, we will be re-opening the window for registration at 12 noon on Monday, 6th November. It will remain open until 5pm on Monday, 13th November.”

Tickets for the 2024 edition of the festival cost £355 (plus a £5 booking fee), up from £335 for this year’s event.