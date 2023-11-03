San Diego’s New Frontwave Arena Selects AXS As Exclusive Ticketing Partner

OCEANSIDE (CelebrityAccess) – Frontwave Arena has announced AXS, a global leader in ticketing, as their official ticketing partner. AXS will implement its full suite of solutions, bringing the latest innovations in mobile ticketing, fan experience, and distribution opportunities to many sports and entertainment events at the new multi-purpose venue. Frontwave Arena, San Diego’s newest 7,500-capacity venue, will open in summer 2024, bringing a new era of live event experiences to the community.

“As we prepare for the opening of Frontwave Arena, we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with AXS Ticketing Systems,” said Josh Elias, COO of Frontwave Arena. “Our goal is to provide fans with an unforgettable experience and a seamless journey from ticket purchase to the time they leave an event at Frontwave Arena.”

AXS will supercharge the fan experience at Frontwave Arena from discovery to entry powered by their identity-based technology – AXS Mobile ID. As part of the AXS ticketing experience, fans will enjoy services like:

• AXS Fan Account – View and manage all AXS tickets to Frontwave Arena events and account information in a single location.

• AXS App – Find and purchase tickets and enter all Frontwave Arena events within a single app.

• AXS Official Marketplace – The one-stop shop to securely buy and sell authenticated tickets, with guaranteed protection from fraudulent merchants and transactions.

Further integrations to bring premium hospitality, group ticketing and parking opportunities through best-in-class AXS Anywhere partners will become available to prepare for the venue’s grand opening.

“We are excited to welcome Frontwave Arena to our stable of world-class arena partners and continue our service to fans in the greater San Diego area,” said Taylor Kern, SVP-Sales for AXS. “New venues bring great opportunities to roll out innovative features and services that we look forward to adding to the Frontwave Arena experience.”

Frontwave Arena and AXS are united in their commitment to delivering extraordinary live events that enhance and expand the sports and entertainment experience for the greater San Diego community. AXS has been a long-time partner of the Major Arena Soccer League’s (MASL) San Diego Sockers, who will make Frontwave Arena their new home as the venue’s first tenant team in the 2024-2025 season.