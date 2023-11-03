The ACM Announces The New Board Members For ACM Lifting Lives

NASHIVLLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music’s charitable foundation, ACM Lifting Lives, announced the board of directors who have been newly elected to serve for the 2023-2024 term.

The ACM Lifting Lives Board of Directors is composed of of ACM Board Members, referred to as representative directors, along with individuals from the non-profit and corporate affairs world, who aren’t affiliated with the ACM, who are referred to as public directors.

Board officers announced for the 2023-2024 term include Chair Daniel Miller, Vice-Chair Shawn McSpadden, Vice-President Fletcher Foster, Treasurer Paul Barnabee, and Secretary Taylor Wolf.

Newly elected representative directors include:

1. Duane Clark

2. Chandra LaPlume

3. Darin Murphy

4. Annie Ortmeier

Newly elected public directors include:

1. Julie Gordon

2. Tom Lord

3. Diane Pearson

Newly appointed public directors-at-large include:

1. Adi Sharma