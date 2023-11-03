The ACM Announces The New Board Members For ACM Lifting Lives

NASHIVLLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music’s charitable foundation, ACM Lifting Lives, announced the board of directors who have been newly elected to serve for the 2023-2024 term.
The ACM Lifting Lives Board of Directors is composed of of ACM Board Members, referred to as representative directors, along with individuals from the non-profit and corporate affairs world, who aren’t affiliated with the ACM, who are referred to as public directors.
Board officers announced for the 2023-2024 term include Chair Daniel Miller, Vice-Chair Shawn McSpadden, Vice-President Fletcher Foster, Treasurer Paul Barnabee, and Secretary Taylor Wolf.
Newly elected representative directors include:
1. Duane Clark
2. Chandra LaPlume
3. Darin Murphy
4. Annie Ortmeier
Newly elected public directors include:
1. Julie Gordon
2. Tom Lord
3. Diane Pearson
Newly appointed public directors-at-large include:
1. Adi Sharma