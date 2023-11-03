Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The ACM Announces The New Board Members For ACM Lifting Lives

NASHIVLLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music’s charitable foundation, ACM Lifting Lives, announced the board of directors who have been newly elected to serve for the 2023-2024 term.

The ACM Lifting Lives Board of Directors is composed of of ACM Board Members, referred to as representative directors, along with individuals from the non-profit and corporate affairs world, who aren’t affiliated with the ACM, who are referred to as public directors.

Board officers announced for the 2023-2024 term include Chair Daniel Miller, Vice-Chair Shawn McSpadden, Vice-President Fletcher Foster, Treasurer Paul Barnabee, and Secretary Taylor Wolf.

Newly elected representative  directors include:
1. Duane Clark
2. Chandra LaPlume
3. Darin Murphy
4. Annie Ortmeier

Newly elected public directors include:
1. Julie Gordon
2. Tom Lord
3. Diane Pearson

Newly appointed public directors-at-large include:
1. Adi Sharma

