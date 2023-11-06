Fuzz Productions Launches New Indoor Venue In Athens

ATHENS, GREECE (vip-booking) – Greece-based Fuzz Productions unveils “Floyd,” a brand-new 2,300-capacity indoor live music venue in the heart of downtown Athens.

According to the promoters, Floyd boasts top-notch features, including a fantastic stage and a high-tech sound and lighting setup designed for today’s music scene. The new venue was born to fill a crucial gap in Athens` music landscape, providing a spacious indoor setting capable of accommodating over 2,000 attendees.

In October, Floyd opened its doors with a series of back-to-back sold-out shows. The legendary Blind Guardian was the first to grace the stage, and there`s more to come with upcoming performances by renowned acts like Epica, Black Country New Road, and various local artists.

Building on the success of Fuzz Live Club, Floyd Live Music Venue is committed to delivering memorable experiences to fans, sponsors, and performing artists. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Athens’ rich live music history.

Fuzz Productions, based in Athens, specializes in crafting and executing live music projects at every stage. The company has a track record of managing a wide range of events, from festivals to live venue performances.