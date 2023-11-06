Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Announces European Tour For His Mandrake Project

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Bruce Dickinson, best known for his role as the lead vocalist of heavy metal icons Iron Maiden, announced he’s got a forthcoming solo album along with plans for a European solo tour in 2024.

The album, which will be released under Dickinson’s The Mandrake Project rubric, includes singles such as ‘Afterglow of Ragnarok’ and Dickinson’s original solo demo version of the song ‘If Eternity Should Fail’, which first appeared on Iron Maiden’s album The Book Of Souls in 2015.

“It was important to set the tone of the project with this track,” Dickinson explains. “As befitting its title, it’s a heavy song and there’s a great big riff driving it…but there’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings… and just wait until you see the video!”

The tour kicks off on May 18th at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow and concludes with a performance at Instanbul’s Kucukciftlik Park on July 19th.

The tour follows the announcement of Brazilian and Mexican dates in April and May and will see Dickinson supported by a band that includes guitarist Roy Z, drummer Dave Moreno, bass-player Tanya O’Callaghan and keyboard maestro Mistheria.

Bruce Dickinson – The Mandrake Project European Tour

18th May – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

19th May – O2 Academy, Manchester, UK

21st May – Arena, Swansea, UK

23rd May – Rock City, Nottingham, UK

24th May – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK

26th May – L’Olympia, Paris, FRANCE

28th May – 013, Tilburg, HOLLAND

29th May – De Oosterpoort, Groningen, HOLLAND

1st June – Barba Negra, Budapest, HUNGARY

3rd June – Arenale Romane, Bucharest, ROMANIA

5-8th June – Mystic Festival, Gdansk, POLAND

5-8th June – Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, SWEDEN

9th June – Rockefeller, Oslo, NORWAY

16th June – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, GERMANY

17th June – Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, GERMANY

19 – 22nd June – Copenhell, Copenhagen, DENMARK

24th June – Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar, Mannheim, GERMANY

25th June – Circus Krone, Munich, GERMANY

27 – 30th June – Hellfest, Clisson, FRANCE

30th June – Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUXEMBOURG

3-6th July – Rockharz Open Air, Ballenstedt, GERMANY

5th July – Ippodromo Delle Capannelle, Rock In Rome, Rome, ITALY

6th July – Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park, Vicenza, ITALY

9th July – E-Werk, Koln, GERMANY

13th July – Hala, Zagreb, CROATIA

16th July – Kolodrum Arena, Sofia, BULGARIA

19th July – Kucukciftlik Park, Istanbul, TURKEY