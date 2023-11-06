Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Announces European Tour For His Mandrake Project

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Bruce Dickinson, best known for his role as the lead vocalist of heavy metal icons Iron Maiden, announced he’s got a forthcoming solo album along with plans for a European solo tour in 2024.
The album, which will be released under Dickinson’s The Mandrake Project rubric, includes singles such as ‘Afterglow of Ragnarok’ and Dickinson’s original solo demo version of the song ‘If Eternity Should Fail’, which first appeared on Iron Maiden’s album The Book Of Souls in 2015.
“It was important to set the tone of the project with this track,” Dickinson explains. “As befitting its title, it’s a heavy song and there’s a great big riff driving it…but there’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings… and just wait until you see the video!”
The tour kicks off on May 18th at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow and concludes with a performance at Instanbul’s Kucukciftlik Park on July 19th.
The tour follows the announcement of Brazilian and Mexican dates in April and May and will see Dickinson supported by a band that includes guitarist Roy Z, drummer Dave Moreno, bass-player Tanya O’Callaghan and keyboard maestro Mistheria.
Bruce Dickinson – The Mandrake Project European Tour
18th May – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
19th May – O2 Academy, Manchester, UK
21st May – Arena, Swansea, UK
23rd May – Rock City, Nottingham, UK
24th May – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
26th May – L’Olympia, Paris, FRANCE
28th May – 013, Tilburg, HOLLAND
29th May – De Oosterpoort, Groningen, HOLLAND
1st June – Barba Negra, Budapest, HUNGARY
3rd June – Arenale Romane, Bucharest, ROMANIA
5-8th June – Mystic Festival, Gdansk, POLAND
5-8th June – Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, SWEDEN
9th June – Rockefeller, Oslo, NORWAY
16th June – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, GERMANY
17th June – Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, GERMANY
19 – 22nd June – Copenhell, Copenhagen, DENMARK
24th June – Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar, Mannheim, GERMANY
25th June – Circus Krone, Munich, GERMANY
27 – 30th June – Hellfest, Clisson, FRANCE
30th June – Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUXEMBOURG
3-6th July – Rockharz Open Air, Ballenstedt, GERMANY
5th July – Ippodromo Delle Capannelle, Rock In Rome, Rome, ITALY
6th July – Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park, Vicenza, ITALY
9th July – E-Werk, Koln, GERMANY
13th July – Hala, Zagreb, CROATIA
16th July – Kolodrum Arena, Sofia, BULGARIA
19th July – Kucukciftlik Park, Istanbul, TURKEY