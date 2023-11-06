Mikeal Maglieri Co-Owner Of The Whisky a Go-Go and The Rainbow Bar and Grill, Dead At 73

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Mikeal Maglieri, the owner of iconic Los Angeles night spots, The Whisky a Go-Go and The Rainbow Bar and Grill, died on November 5th after suffering a heart attack. He was 73.

The Whisky A Go Go confirmed Maglieri’s passing via social media, writing; “He Was The Best Person In The World. The Most Generous. The Most Loving. Just The Best Person In The World.”

Maglieri was the son of Mario Maglieri, co-founder and owner of the Rainbow Bar & Grill and the Whisky A Go Go until his death in 2017. The two venues played a pivotal role in the development of rock, providing a key stage in Southern California for artists such as The Doors, who did a brief stint as the Go-Go’s house band, as well as Fleetwood Mac, Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, Oasis, and more.

Maglieri is survived by his son Mike, and his wife Amy.