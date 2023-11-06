The Gongaware Group Signs Indian DJ/Producer Anyasa

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Gongaware Group, a talent agency focused on the EDM market, marked their first year in business with the signing of Indian producer, songwriter, and DJ, Anyasa to the agency.

Anyasa, who hails from India, is signed to the British house label Anjunadeep to a worldwide ex-India deal. Known for his expertise in the production studio, Anyasa combines traditional Indian sounds with modern electronic music sensibilities.

He recently completed a successful tour that hit major markets in the U.S. and Canada and has performed in Dubai, Mumbai, London and Albania, among other locations.

“We are so excited to have Anyasa join the family. His music and personality are right in line with what makes us so passionate about what we do, and we are feeling excited to celebrate our one-year milestones and to add new ones as we enter 2024,” stated Layla Gongaware, COO of The Gongaware Group.

Launched in 2022, the Gongaware Group reports booking more than 1000 shows over the past year, generating revenue of more than $7 million.