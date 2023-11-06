The Weeknd Postpones His Australia And New Zealand Run

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Weeknd announced that the upcoming Australia and New Zealand leg of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ will be rescheduled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The 11-date tour was scheduled to begin with two shows at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on November 20 and 21 and conclude with a pair of shows at Eden Park in Auckland on December 8 and 9.

The Weeknd didn’t provide much insight as to why the tour was postponed and, in a statement shared via his ticketing agency for the region, a spokesperson said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we must reschedule the Australia/New Zealand tour. New dates will be announced next year and current tickets will be valid for the new shows. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new dates. Deeply disappointed but can’t wait to be there with you!”

No information has been provided for rescheduled dates, but all tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows without the need for exchange. Additionally, refunds are available for those who don’t want to wait.