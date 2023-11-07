Danish Venue Manager Jan Mols Says He’s Been Cleared Of Embezzlement Charges

ESBJERG, DK (VIP-News) — Former General Manager of the Danish venue Tobakken, Jan Mols, asserts that all charges against him for allegations of embezzlement have now been dropped.

In a Facebook post, Jan Mols mentioned that he received a message from the police on Saturday, indicating that the case against him had been dismissed.

According to his post, the police`s message stated that there was insufficient evidence to prove, in a court of law, that the former Tobakken leader had engaged in embezzlement.

The former venue leader was dismissed in November 2022 by the former board amid suspicions of fraudulent activity. Tobakken subsequently filed for bankruptcy in March of this year.

In a statement to the Danish newspaper JydskeVestkysten, Jan Mols said that he will discuss the new development in the case with his lawyer and does not rule out the possibility of pursuing a compensation claim against the former board.