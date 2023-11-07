Extra Innings Festival Returns For 2024 With An Extra Weekend

TEMPE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation revealed the details of the sixth annual Innings Festival, which returns during Major League Baseball’s Spring Training season at Tempe Beach Park from February 23-24.

The fest features a musical lineup that includes headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hozier, along with Greta Van Fleet, Macklemore, a hometown performance by Jimmy Eat World, Third Eye Blind, and many more.

Along with music, the festival will feature guest appearances from MLB legends such as Matt Kemp, Andre Ethier, Luis Gonzalez, Dave Stewart, and more.

Additionally, Live Nation announced the debut of the Extra Innings Festival. Set for the week after the Innings Festival, Extra Innings will feature headlining performances from Chris Stapleton and Dave Matthews Band, along with Turnpike Troubadours, Noah Kahan, Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen, Sheryl Crow, Elle King and more.

On the baseball side, the Extra Innings weekend will feature appearances from MLB royalty such as Adrian Gonzalez, Ryan Braun, Tim Raines, Rollie Fingers, and more.

Each weekend will feature the fan-favorite on-site talk show, Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster on the Left Field Stage. The show will feature live interviews and special performances from a range of guests that include artists scheduled to appear at the festival along with current and former MLB stars.

The inaugural Extra Innings Festival will take place from March 1st to March 2nd.

Innings Festival and Extra Innings Festival are produced by C3 Presents, the team behind Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Bonnaroo, and many more.