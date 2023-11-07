Lainey Wilson Announces Australia And Europe Shows

Country singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson shared the details for “Lainey Wilson: LIVE,” her upcoming tour with shows scheduled for both Europea nd Australia.

Wilson officially kicks the run off on March 20th at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, with an additional show scheduled for Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on March 22nd.

She then heads across the Atlantic for a series of shows starting at Ulster Hall in Belfast on April 17th, and wrapping on May 3rd when Wilson is slated to perform at Rockefeller Music Hall in Oslo, Norway.

Wilson is riding high after winning multiple ACM and CMT Awards and she is currently nominaterd for the most CMA Awards for 2023, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year award.

“There’s no better feeling than putting on a show for a group of folks who have supported from afar for so long,” said Wilson. “I’m so excited to bring the LIVE show overseas next year and perform in some brand-new cities for the first time.”

“LAINEY WILSON: LIVE” 2024 GLOBAL DATES

March 20th – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

March 22nd– Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion

April 17th – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Ulster Hall

April 19th – Glasgow, England – O2 Academy Glasgow

April 20th – Manchester, England– Manchester Academy

April 23rd – London, England – O2 Forum Kentish Town

April 25th – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg Max

April 29th – Cologne, DE – Kantine

April 30th – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theatre

May 2nd – Stockholm, SE – Nalen

May 3rd – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller Music Hall