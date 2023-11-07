Mike Chuthakieo Named Chief Revenue Officer At 88rising

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — 88rising, the music and media company focused on Asian talent and culture, announced the appointment of Mike Chuthakieo as Chief Revenue Officer.

In the newly created role, Chuthakieo will oversee brand partnership strategy and take the lead on developing new commercial partnerships for 88Rising. He will report directly to company C.E.O. and Founder Sean Miyashiro.

“88rising’s explosive growth over the past years has been phenomenal to watch. I’m humbled and excited by the opportunity to join the team and apply my expertise to continue broadening the reach of this cultural powerhouse,” Chuthakieo said.

He joins 88rising from social media and retail platform Pinterest, where he led the spin-up and launch of the company’s restaurant industry sales teams. Chuthakieo has also held senior roles at other Fortune 500 companies, including Pandora, FOX and Myspace.