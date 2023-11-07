Robert Naylor Named Chairman At Hipgnosis

- Home
- All Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Hipgnosis Songs Fund announced the appointment of Robert Naylor as its new chairman and Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.
Naylor will step into the role vacated by Andrew Sutch, who was not elected to continue in the role shareholders during a key vote in October.
With more than two decades of experience in capital markets and investment companies, Naylor is s currently Chief Executive Officer of Intuitive Investments Group plc, an investment company which focuses on life sciences and technology businesses.
Additionally, Rob is a non-executive director of Light Science Technologies plc, a controlled environment agriculture venture. On the music side, Naylor most recently served as non-executive Chairman of Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited, prior to its sale to Concord.
His resume also includes positions within JP Morgan Asset Management Limited, Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited and Cenkos Securities plc. Rob is a qualified chartered accountant, having started his career with Ernst & Young in 1996.
“I’m excited to be joining Hipgnosis Songs Fund. I look forward to working with the Board and shareholders as we conduct the strategic review and put forward proposals for the future of the Company,” stated Naylor.
Hipgnosis also announced the appointment of Francis Keeling to the board as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.
Francis is an experienced media and music industry professional and is currently EVP of Business Development at Orfium, a leader in rights management solutions. Like Naylor, Francis was a Non-Executive Director at Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited until its recent sale and also held senior roles at Discovery, and Spotify, where he was global head of licensing. He also spent a decade as Global Head of Digital Business at Universal Music Group, overseeing recorded music licensing for all digital music services.
“On behalf of the Board, we are delighted that Robert and Francis have agreed to join Hipgnosis Songs Fund. Robert and Francis’s appointments follow extensive engagement with shareholders, and their experience and knowledge working with investment companies, most notably at Round Hill Music Fund, will be invaluable to Hipgnosis as we look ahead to the next chapter,” said Sylvia Coleman, Senior Independent Director of Hipgnosis Songs Fund.
Related Post
Malaysia Wants A ‘Kill Switch’ For Concerts
Posted by Staff Writer - November 1, 2023
Dalton Dover Announces ‘Never Giving Up On That’ Headlining Tour For 2024
Posted by Stacy Simons Santos - November 1, 2023
BECOME A MEMBERCelebrityAccess provides in-depth Artist Analytics for over 250k+ Celebrities Worldwide - and unparalleled, detailed information on over 100k Entertainers Speakers, Celebrities, and their Representatives, as well as hundreds of thousands of Records for Venues, Agents and Managers, including their Direct Phone Numbers and Emails Addresses. Members can instantly access 500k+ Dates of Live Bands on Tour, Artist Avails, News Archives, and UNLIMITED Box Office without worrying about Pay-More Restrictions!
Already a member? Click here to Sign In.
NEW TOURS
NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Nov
08
2023
|
Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise
|
Nov
11
2023
|
Vibrant Music Hall
|
Nov
16
2023
|
DAR Constitution Hall
|
Nov
18
2023
|
Desert Sky Music Festival
|
Nov
26
2023
|
City Winery Nashville
VITALSIGNS
VITALSIGNS
8106TOTAL THIS YEAR
98TOTAL THIS WEEK
Filter Signings Typex
- Exclusive Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Record Label
-
Creative Artists Agency
Austin Williams - Sabrina Butera & Rod Essig
-
Earth Agency
Anna Mieke - Andy Halliday
Avalanche Kaito - Andy Halliday
Dub Phizix - Clive Mill
Dusky - Jason O'Regan
Editrix - Andy Halliday
-
Midnight Mango Ltd.
Kima Otung - Louise McGovern (Worldwide except North America)
Le Diable à Cinq - Hannah Bright (Worldwide except North America)
-
MINT Talent Group
Cyril Nevllie - Phil Egenthal (Worldwide)
Dub FX - Ryan Owens (North America)
Silvertide - CJ Strock (Worldwide)
Thundersmack - Cassie Siegel & David Limentani (North America)
Tommy Castro and the Painkillers - Jerry Lima (North America)
-
Another Management Company
Black Belt Eagle Scout - Alisa Preisler
-
Late August Records
Cody Jinks - Malia Barrett & Logan Hacker
-
like management
-
Red Light Management
Aiden Halliday - Matt Johnson
-
BMG Music Publishing
-
Budde Music
Nick Bradley (contract extension - with Karma Songs)
-
CTM Outlander
Ross Copperman (catalogue)
-
Enteract Entertainment
-
Better Noise Music
-
Big Loud Rock
-
Centricity Music
-
EMI Music
Spotify Charts
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
–
|1
|1
|9
|46,617,345
2
–
|1
|2
|12
|46,532,793
3
New
|3
|—
|1
|41,965,382
4
2
|4
|6
|3
|36,220,127
5
2
|2
|3
|29
|31,720,288
6
2
|4
|4
|5
|30,840,375
7
2
|5
|5
|8
|28,444,874
8
New Spotify Releases
New Spotify Releases
|
1
|
Now And Then
The Beatles
|
2
|
GOLDEN
Jung Kook
|
3
|
Cobra
Megan Thee Stallion
|
4
|
AT THE PARTY
Kid Cudi
|
5
|
Sugar Papi
Marshmello
|
6
|
.mp3
Emilia
|
7
|
alone
WILLOW
|
8
|
Killing Me
Conan Gray
MORE NEWS
Filter by date
- All Past Stories
- 1 Day Ago
- 2 Days Ago
- 3 Days Ago
- 4 Days Ago
- 5 Days Ago