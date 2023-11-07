TikTok Shuts $1B Creator Fund As Instagram Creator Subscriptions Hit 1M, YouTube Shorts Expands Monetization

(Hypebot) — How creators earn on TikTok is shifting again with the closure of its original $1 billion creator fund shutting down on December 16th in the US, UK, Germany, and France, but will remain open for creators in Italy and Spain.

TikTok creators are encouraged to join its newer Creativity Program which requires monetized videos to be over 60 seconds – a major shift for an app that first built its massive global audience of 1.5 billion monthly average users (MAUs).

Instagram and YouTube are among the competing services using the unpredictable shifts in how TikTok pays to attract new creators.

Social Media Quick Hits

Meta says that there are now more than 1 million active subscriptions to creators on Instagram and has added new monetization features including a special holiday bonus that rewards creators for reels plays and photo views on Instagram..

YouTube Shorts recently began offering creators a 45% share of ad revenue and continues to expand how fans can support creators.

