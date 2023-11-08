Secret City Records Names Magali Ould As General Manager

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian label Secret City Records announced the promotion of Magali Ould for the newly created role of General Manager.

In her new role, she will focus on overseeing the label’s day-to-day operations and report directly to the company’s President & CEO, Justin West.

A longtime employee, Ould has spent more than a decade with Secret City in a variety of Marketing, Communications, and Project Management roles.

She joined the company in 2011 as a publicist and went on to serve as their first Director of Marketing, overseeing projects and campaigns for Patrick Watson, Basia Bulat, Alexandra Stréliski, The Barr Brothers, and Leif Vollebekk.

“I’m incredibly thrilled and privileged to take on this position for the next Secret City chapter,” says Ould. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished thus far and excited about broadening our reach to new heights. I will continue to provide a passionate and respectful work environment for our staff members and will always keep at center stage the fostering of our artist’s relationships.”

“Secret City’s tremendous growth, as well as the accelerated pace of the changing market, both bring new challenges and opportunities, and drive the need for additional management infrastructure to ensure the relevant parts of the organization continue to function at the highest level. The General Manager role addresses that need, and will help to unlock our potential for future growth and expansion,” added West.