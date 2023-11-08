SiriusXM Unveils Next Generation User Experience

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — SiriusXM unveiled the next generation of its streaming platform, with a brand new app that will begin rolling out to subscribers on December 14th.

Key features for the new app include personalization and curation tools covering music, talk & podcasts, sports, and a ‘for you’ section, providing each listener with a customized landing page.

The new app will provide a greater focus on content discovery, with new pages dedicated to teams, shows, channels, and artists, allowing subscribers to do deep dives into subjects of interest.

Other promised upgrades include enhanced search features, improved podcast options, and interactive onboarding, allowing new subscribers with an opportunity to customize their experience.

Along with the new features, SiriusXM announced a slate of new and original content, including:

The audiochuck channel, curated by audiochuck’s Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Ashley Flowers. (debuts in early 2024).

The Life with John Mayer channel, featuring a slate of shows hosted and curated by John Mayer. (debuts on Nov. 22).

This Life of Mine with James Corden, a new weekly interview show hosted by comedian and late-night icon James Corden. (Early 2024).

Dolly Parton’s Rockstar Radio, a limited time channel that launches on November 15th featuring songs from Parton’s upcoming rock album.

Shaggy’s Boombastic Radio: A new year-round channel curated by Grammy-winning reggae icon Shaggy. (available now)

Along with the new app, SiriusXM unveiled a refreshed brand platform as well as a newly priced Streaming All Access Plan, which is aimed at luring in a new generation of subscribers with a $9.99/month price point.

“The introduction of the new SiriusXM streaming experience marks a pivotal moment in our history, one that kicks off a new era of innovation at our Company,” said Jennifer Witz, CEO, SiriusXM. “And this launch is just the beginning; we will continue to iterate and develop our product offerings throughout the next year and beyond as we strive to deliver our subscribers the best listening experience on the go, in the car, and wherever they choose to tune in. From can’t miss live moments to the perfect soundtrack for any occasion, with the new SiriusXM, we are putting our differentiators at the forefront and welcoming in a new generation of listeners, bringing them closer to what they love.”