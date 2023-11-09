Alanis Morissette Announced Her Triple Moon North American Tour With Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian-American rock icon Alanis Morissette shared the details for a major North American tour that will hit the road in the spring and summer of 2024.
Morissette’s Triple Moon Tour kicks off on June 9th at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix and wraps at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 10th.
Along the way, the Live Nation-produced tour will hit cities such as Denver, Toronto, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and Hartford, Connecticut, among others.
“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” Morissette said. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”
Jett & the Blackhearts have been announced as a special guest for the tour, which will also feature support from Morgan Wade.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, November 14.
THE TRIPLE MOON TOUR DATES:
Sun Jun 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Jun 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Jun 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Jun 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Wed Jun 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
Thu Jun 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*
Sat Jun 22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Sun Jun 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Jun 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat Jun 29 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Tue Jul 02 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Wed Jul 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sat Jul 06 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
Tue Jul 09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Wed Jul 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tue Jul 13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Tue Jul 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Tue Jul 23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sat Jul 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sun Jul 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Wed Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Aug 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 03 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 04 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Aug 07 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 08 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Fri Aug 10 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum