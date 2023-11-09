Daniel Pounder And Jonathan Baker Tapped For Senior Roles At Hipgnosis Song Management

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — In the wake of a decisive vote of no confidence from investors in late October, Hipgnosis Song Management, the investment advisor to the Hipgnosis Songs Fund continued its leadership shakeup with multiple new senior appointments.

On Thursday, the company announced that Daniel Pounder has been hired as Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Baker has been appointed to the newly created role of General Counsel.

Pounder joins Hipgnosis with more than two decades of experience in music finance and accounting with a resume that includes senior executive roles at BMG, Viacom, Famous Music and Sony Music Publishing.

He began his career at Deloitte and was admitted into the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 2003 and made a Fellow in 2013.

Pounder succeeds Chris Helm in the CFO role after Helm announced plans to exit the company to launch his own venture early next year.

Jon Baker has been appointed as Hipgnosis General Counsel and will oversee legal aspects of catalog acquisitions and the day to-day music legal and business affairs carried out on behalf of Hipgnosis Songs Fund and Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

Additionally, in his new role, Baker will work closely with Hipgnosis’ outside counsel including Bill Leibowitz. He joins Hipgnosis from BMG but previously worked at media and entertainment law firm Simkins. He studied law at the University of Warwick.

“It is always a priority for me to continually strengthen our executive leadership team to ensure we have the best institutional investment, finance and music capabilities and experience to deliver the next stage of development for Hipgnosis and our funds,” said Merck Mercuriadis, Hipgnosis founder and CEO.

“This was the case starting with the appointment of Ben Katovsky as President and Chief Operating Officer one year ago and we’re delighted to welcome Dan and Jon to round out this process, particularly as this group of leaders have a proven successful chemistry of working together,” Mercuriadis added.