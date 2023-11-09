Danny Wimmer Presents Announces The Expansion Of Its Team With Five New Hires

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent festival and concert promoter Danny Wimmer Presents announced the expansion of its team with the hire of Lise Brende, Steve Donovan, Ryan Brady, Dan Lerner, and Tanvi Varma.

Lise Brende has been appointed Executive Vice President, Intelligence, and joins DWP with more than two decades of experience in business intelligence across a range of industries. Her career includes senior roles at TikTok, Nike, Sony Music, and Microsoft with a focus on data science, qualitative and quantitative research, and social insights solutions. In her new role at DWP, Brende will oversee a team leveraging data to set a strategic course for the company.

Steve Donovan joins DWP as a Project Manager for its Production Department. His new role will see Donovan overseeing project teams for production, artist relations, hospitality, transport, and catering, while also supporting the entire Production Department, vendors, and artists throughout all stages of DWP festivals, from inception to debrief.

Dan Lerner has been appointed as Senior Designer at DWP and will oversee crafting visual assets for the company’s ventures in music and entertainment. He brings a wealth of experience in music, designing everything from festival merch and album covers to concert and festival posters.

Ryan Brady has been tapped as DWP’s new Accounting Manager with oversight of the independent promoter’s accounting team and processes. He will be supported by the newly hired Tanvi Varma, who joins DWP as a Staff Accountant.