The Inaugural Country Bay Music Festival Lands In Miami In November

KEY BISCAYNE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Miami-based live events and marketing company Loud And Live announced the debut of the Country Bay Music Festival, bringing headliners such as Thomas Rhett and CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Lainey Wilson to South Florida this November.

The festival, which is produced by Loud And Live South Florida-focused live events division, EngageLive! will take place at Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne from November 11-12, 2023.

Along with Rhett and Wilson, the festival’s lineup includes Chris Young, Sam Hunt, Randy Houser, LOCASH, and country rocker Elle King.

The festival will also feature a slate of rising talent, including Nate Smith, Restless Road, Josh Ross, Hailey Whitters, Jordan Oaks, Mackenzie Carpenter, David J., Travis Denning, Dee Jay Silver.\

Recently announced additions include Cuban-American upstarts Alexandra Rodriguez and Orlando Mendez, Blanco Brown, BRELAND, Neon Union, and Andrew Millsaps.

Along with music, the festival includes a variety of activities such as the “The Saloon Experience,” a 360-degree country-themed bar with a Texas-sized assortment of craft beer, whiskey, bourbon, and tequila. Fans will also be able to participate in games, culinary experiences, line dancing, a mechanical bull and sponsor activations.

Tickets for Country Bay Music Festival start at $249 for a two-day pass.