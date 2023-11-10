Tim Braüner Named Director Of International A&R At Warner Music Denmark/Nordics

COPENHAGEN (CelebrityAccess) –Veteran label executive Tim Braüner will return to Denmark as Warner Music’s Denmark as Director of International A&R for the company’s Nordic and Denmark regional offices.

Braüner will be based out of WMG’s Copenhagen offices and will assume his new A&R duties officially on February 1st. In his new role, he will collaborate with ark Fry, President, Warner Music Nordics, and the territory heads of Finland, Norway and Sweden, but will report to the incoming leader of Warner Music Denmark when they are announced.

Before returning to Europe, Braüner was based int he U.S. where he served as Vice President of A&R for Atlantic Records. He started his career at as an A&R manager Warner Music Denmark in 2016, where he signed artists such as Faustix, Nicklas Sahl and Soleima.

He was recruited for Atlantic Records in 2018 by Craig Kallman and Gina Tucci and joined the label’s New York office as Senior Director of A&R for its imprint Big Beat Records. During his five-year tenure at Atlantic, he was promoted to Vice President of A&R and worked with the label’s artists, including CKay, Major League DJz, Studio Killers and Surf Curse.

“I’ve always known that one day, when the timing and opportunity was right, I’d return home to the Nordics. I’m so grateful to have spent the past five years working at Atlantic with A&R powerhouses such as Craig, Pete, Jeff and Gina. All these people shaped me into the A&R I am today. Now I’ll share my experience with all our A&R teams in Denmark and the rest of the Nordics, helping create many more great export stories from the region by connecting our artists with the right collaborators around the world.”

“It’s great to have Tim back in the Nordics. We were so proud when he was tapped by Atlantic for an A&R job in New York and now he’s back with five years’ experience and a wealth of connections that’ll help him super serve our artists. We’ll be working closely together to ensure that Nordics remains a major repertoire center for Warner Music and a go-to partner for our colleagues around the world,” added Mark Fry.