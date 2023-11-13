Live Nation announced plans for the third annual When We Were Young festival, which returns with a full slate of pop-punk icons to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 19, 2024.

The festival will feature more than 50 bands who will each perform one of their fan-favorite albums, from front to back including My Chemical Romance, who will perform The Black Parade, A Day To Remember’s Homesick, Jimmy Eat World’s Bleed American, Pierce The Veil’s Collide With The Sky, The Used’s In Love and Death, and Simple Plan performing No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls.

Other artists announced for 2024 include Dashboard Confessional, Coheed & Cambia, and Nada Surf, long with reunion from Cobra Starship performing ¡Viva La Cobra! and Chiodos performing All’s Well That Ends Well and much more.

Additional details about the festival will be announced in the lead-up to the event.

Presales for the festival start on November 17 at 10AM with a general onsale starting later that same day.