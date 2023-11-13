Bryan Adams Extends ‘So Happy It Hurts’ Tour Into 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Famed Canadian musician and singer-songwriter Bryan Adams announced the extension of his highly successful So Happy It Hurts Tour with 31 dates slated for next year. Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 run kicks off on Saturday (January 20) in Billings, MT at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, with stops in San Jose, El Paso, Mexico City, Orlando, Pittsburgh, and more before wrapping up on Wednesday (March 20) in Syracuse, NY at Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial. Special guest Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook will join as support across the tour.
Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale beginning Tuesday (November 14) at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, November 17 at 10 AM local time at bryanadams.com.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, a specially designed gift item, early entry, and more.
Additionally, Adams will release his new box set, Live at the Royal Albert Hall via BMG on December 8. The box set includes a total of 35 live songs, a Blu-Ray DVD of all the performances, plus a 32-page photo book featuring exclusive images from the three-storied nights.
SO HAPPY IT HURTS 2024 TOUR DATES:
Sat Jan 20 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Sun Jan 21 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
Tue Jan 23 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
Wed Jan 24 – Stateline, NV – Tahoe Blue Event Center
Fri Jan 26 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Sun Jan 28 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Tue Jan 30 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
Thu Feb 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Feb 02 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena
Sat Feb 03 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena *
Tue Feb 06 – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey *
Thu Feb 08 – Mexico City, MX – Arena CDMX *
Wed Feb 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Thu Feb 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Fri Feb 23 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena
Tue Feb 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Wed Feb 28 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Thu Feb 29 – Highland Heights, KY – Truist Arena
Fri Mar 01 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sun Mar 03 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena
Tue Mar 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Wed Mar 06 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Fri Mar 08 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena
Sun Mar 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Tue Mar 12 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Wed Mar 13 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena
Fri Mar 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Mar 16 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sun Mar 17 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
Tue Mar 19 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
Wed Mar 20 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial
* Without Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook