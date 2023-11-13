Chicago And Earth Wind & Fire Announce The Heart & Soul Tour For 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Two legendary bands – Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire, are once again teaming up for a co-headlining North American tour in 2024.

Produced by Live Nation, the Heart & Soul 2024 Tour hits the ground running on July 10th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis and runs through the summer before wrapping at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs on September 7th.

Along the way, they will make stops in 28 additional markets, including Toronto, Houston, Seattle, and Los Angeles, among others.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with a presale for Citi customers beginning on Tuesday, November 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time

HEART AND SOUL 2024 TOUR DATES:

Wed Jul 10 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 12 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 13 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Tue Jul 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Wed Jul 17 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jul 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Jul 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sat Jul 27 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Jul 30 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Wed Jul 31 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri Aug 02 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Mon Aug 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Aug 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 17 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mon Aug 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Aug 23 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat Aug 24 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon Aug 26 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Thu Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sat Aug 31 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 01 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Tue Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sat Sep 07 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena