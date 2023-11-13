Chicago And Earth Wind & Fire Announce The Heart & Soul Tour For 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Two legendary bands – Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire, are once again teaming up for a co-headlining North American tour in 2024.
Produced by Live Nation, the Heart & Soul 2024 Tour hits the ground running on July 10th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis and runs through the summer before wrapping at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs on September 7th.
Along the way, they will make stops in 28 additional markets, including Toronto, Houston, Seattle, and Los Angeles, among others.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting with a presale for Citi customers beginning on Tuesday, November 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time
HEART AND SOUL 2024 TOUR DATES:
Wed Jul 10 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 12 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Sat Jul 13 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Tue Jul 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Wed Jul 17 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri Jul 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sat Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Tue Jul 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed Jul 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
Sat Jul 27 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sun Jul 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tue Jul 30 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Wed Jul 31 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Fri Aug 02 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Mon Aug 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Tue Aug 13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Aug 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 17 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Mon Aug 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Aug 23 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sat Aug 24 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Mon Aug 26 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Thu Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Sat Aug 31 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 01 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Tue Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Sat Sep 07 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena