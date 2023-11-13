Country Rapper David Morris Releases Highly-Anticipated ‘Bored In The USA’ Album

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Following a triumphant year of touring and release milestones, country rap artist, Charleston, WV-born, David Morris, released his highly anticipated album Bored In USA via Virgin Music Group and Grey Area Music.

“This album is a collection of songs that represent who I am. I’ve always had a very eclectic taste in music. I grew up burning CDs with my friends putting songs from all genres together in one place,” tells David. “As different as they all sounded individually—as a playlist there was cohesion. It became the soundtrack to my summer. Season. Life. That’s what I wanted this album to be. Rooted in my Appalachian roots and love for country music but daring to bring in different genres and sounds to give fans a wider scope of who I am and bring back some nostalgia at the same time.”

The album showcases Morris’s diverse range throughout the country and hip-hop realms. With his previous viral releases, “Carrying Your Love” and “Dutton Ranch Freestyle,” Morris lays the foundation for an impactful album that showcases his mark on the industry.

In 2020, Morris’ single “Carrying Your Love,” which samples the George Strait classic, went to the top of the charts peaking at No. 3 on Trending Sounds within TikTok. The song placed Morris at No.12 on the Billboard Emerging Chart, No.3 in digital sales country, and No.12 in all-genre sales. Following that single, Morris released “Dutton Ranch Freestyle,” which quickly gained viral success like his previous release. On October 19, “Dutton Ranch Freestyle” officially reached RIAA Gold Certification.

Bored In The USA Tracklisting

Prettiest Thing (David Morris, Brandon Manley)

Bored In The USA (David Morris, Brandon Manley)

Someday You Will (David Morris, Seth Alley)

I Hate This Job (David Morris, Noah West, Jared Griffin)

He Ain’t Me (David Morris, Brandon Manley)

Dutton Ranch Freestyle (David Morris, Brandon Manley)

She’s With Me Now (David Morris, Jake Rose)

You Deserve Better (David Morris, Robert Deahl)

Proud Of You (David Morris, Brandon Manley)

Carrying Your Love (David Morris, Jeff Stevens, Steve Bogard, Robert Deahl, Nikolas Grivellas)

American Idle (David Morris, Suli, Slimmy Beats)

Stupid (David Morris, Seth Alley)

My Fault (David Morris, Christian Delapena, Máté Gere, Danny Davanzo)

Hot Beer In Hell (David Morris)

Stuck In My Hometown (David Morris, Robert Deahl, Nikolas Grivellas)

Described as a “country music genre-bender (All Country News),” the producer, singer, and songwriter is currently finishing out the year on the West Coast with his “Heartbreak Hometown” tour. You can find tour dates by visiting his website here. The country hip-hop artist has had a banner year as he signed with Virgin Music Group, scored a publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, and performed at the 2023 CMA Fest.