Old Crow Medicine Show And Turnpike Troubadours Lead The Initial Lineup For Merlefest 2024

WILKESBORO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the annual traditional Americana, bluegrass, and folk oriented MerleFest announced the initial lineup for the festival’s 36th year, with headliners such as Old Crow Medicine Show, Turnpike Troubadours, The Teskey Brothers, and Nickel Creek leading the charge.

Set for April 25-28, 2024 on the campus of Wilkes Community College, the initial lineup also includes the likes of Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, The Earls of Leicester, Shinyribs, Peter Rowan, Scythian, Donna the Buffalo, Jim Lauderdale, Kruger Brothers, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Chatham County Line, Chatham Rabbits, John McEuen, Willi Carlisle and more with additional artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival, which was founded in 1988 by the legendary late country blues icon Doc Watson, was named for Watson’s son Eddy Merle Watson, who died in a farm tractor accident in 1985. The festival was created as a fundraiser for the Garden of the Senses at Wilkes Community College.

The festival celebrated what would have been Watson’s 100th birthday in 2023 and welcomed more than 75,000 patrons over the course of the three-day event.

MerleFest 2024 tickets are available now. For artist performance dates and ticketing information, visit: https://wwww.merlefest.org