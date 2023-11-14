OVG Partners With Oracle To Upgrade The Concession Experience At UBS Arena

PALM SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced a new partnership with Oracle to deploy the tech giant’s cloud-based payment systems at OVG’s portfolio of managed venues in North America.

Using Oracle’s MICROS Simphony Cloud and Payments Cloud Service, OVG seeks to reduce concession lines and streamline enhanced mobile ordering and digital payment processing to enhance the overall guest experience.

The collaboration launches at the OVG-managed UBS Arena, allowing the venue to offer contactless pay options, such as debit/credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, as part of an omnichannel order and pay experience.

The technology includes integrations for 200-plus applications, from financial and HR, to analytics and OVG expects that it will automate nearly every aspect of food and beverage operations at OVG’s venues.

OVG’s Global Partnerships division negotiated the partnership and will oversee activating Oracle’s marketing assets across all OVG arenas and stadiums.

According to OVG, the service will be rolled out to its portfolio of arenas, stadiums, and event venues over the next several months.

“Oak View Group’s partnership with Oracle is 100 percent about the fan experience,” said Ken Gaber, president of OVG Hospitality. “From grab-and-go, self-checkout, mobile ordering to just-walk-out, we are hyper-focused on ensuring our guests have shorter lines and quicker access to a wide variety of high-quality delicious food and beverage options to increase the fan’s time spent enjoying the event. We want our guests to have a memorable experience anytime they attend an event at an OVG venue. We are ensuring our technology mirrors the technology our guests experience in other aspects of their lives.”

“From the entertainment to the food, fans are looking for a great experience in all aspects of their stadium visit,” said Simon de Montfort Walker, executive vice president and general manager for Oracle Food and Beverage & Consumer Payments. “As OVG has continued to grow exponentially, it has also continued to deliver on its unrelenting focus on the fan. Together, we can take that experience to the next level by enabling OVG to bring the new innovations its fans want to stadiums faster.”