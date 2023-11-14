Sound Future Names Co-Founder Brandy Schultz President And Kelci Zile Chief Development Officer

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — The Sound Future Foundation, a non-profit that seeks to leverage live events to help drive innovation to address climate change, announced the appointment of Kelci Zile as Chief Development Officer.

Zile brings a wealth of expertise, including supply chain emissions reduction, net-zero planning, and nature-based solutions with a focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

In addition to her new post as CDO at Sound Future, Zile also serves as Treasurer of the Sound Future Board of Directors, Director of Venture Community at EnVest, and a Venture Partner at SNØCAP.

“Live events are a phenomenal testbed to demonstrate that sustainability can be as good for the Earth as it is for the bottom line,” said Zile. “We need solutions that meaningfully cut emissions and increase profit to come to market as soon as possible. I could not be more excited to bring my data and returns-driven lens to the Sound Future team as we leverage the power of live events to pave the way for mass adoption of these technologies.”

Along with Zile’s appointment, Sound Future announced that co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Brandy Schultz has been named as the foundation’s President.

“I am honored to welcome the uniquely talented Kelci Zile to the Sound Future team and my extraordinary Co-Founder Brandy Schultz as our first President,” said Co-Founder and CEO Cassie Lee. “Both women have been critical to shaping our vision and, in these new roles, are force multipliers for Sound Future’s positive impact.”

Along with updates to the foundation’s leadership team, Sound Futures also detailed their 20-member Advisory Council, which supports the organization’s mission to change the narrative on climate change.

The Sound Future Advisory Council includes Ayisha Siddiqa, Catherine Bottrill, Chante Harris, Christina “Mitty” Mittermeier, Colin Wilson, Cory Richards, Dan Hammer, Dustin Yellin, Eric Gundersen, Gabriela Hearst, Israel “DT” Del Toro, Jason Titus, Kahlil Greene, Kelly Magelky, Max Shifrin, Megh Vakharia, Nalleli Cobo, Sara Haines, Tim Cormode, Wawa Gatheru