WME’s Lucy Dickins Presented With The Music Industry Trusts Award,

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent agent Lucy Dickins was the 2024 recipient of the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award, recognizing her inestimable contributions to the industry.

Dickins was presented with the award by her brother and fellow industry notable, Jonathan Dickins during a gala ceremony at Grosvenor House Hotel on November 6th. The gala provides much-needed fundraising support for two vital music charities in the UK: The BRIT Trust and Nordoff & Robbins.

Accepting her award, Dickins told the audience “I’d like to thank each and every one of you for this moment. May we continue to nurture, support and empower great talent and may we continue to live and love in music. I’m truly humbled to receive this award tonight and I hope that in some small way, I’ve inspired the next generation of women in music, which translates into the live music business in the future. Thank you, all.”

“Life in this industry, as you know, is extremely busy. But being a working mother is another beast altogether. I have so much respect for you mothers who are fighting the fight because it is not easy. We’re constantly feeling that we’re sacrificing one part of our life for another… So whatever way you look at it, you have guilt… And it’s really, really hard to balance it all and often people say ‘I don’t know how you do it all.’ But you absolutely can’t do it all.. All you can do is just do your best. That’s what I tell everyone,” she added after being joined by her two children on stage.

Dickins’ colleagues and clients were on hand to pay tribute to the legendary talent agent, including Adele and Lil Zimz.

“I started going on about being a singer and I whipped a demo right out of my bag and I said ‘You’re gonna be my agent.’ I didn’t hear back from her for quite a while and my details were on the demo. But I told my manager, who I was newly managed by, I told him that I found my agent. And he was like “Great, what’s their name?” and I was like “Lucy Dickins” and he said “That’s my sister!”. So, we met separately and they’ve both worked with me since I was 18 years old.” Little Simz said, “There’s no one that’s more deserving, that works as hard as you do and that really cares… and believes and backs their artists 100% and I’m so glad you’re a part of my journey. I’m happy to be a part of yours!” Adele told the assembled audience.

Dickins joined the ranks of previous MITS recipients including Annie Lennox OBE, Kylie Minogue, Emma Banks, Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Rob Stringer, Sir Lucian Grainge, Ahmet Ertegun, Michael Eavis CBE, Pete Tong MBE, and Roger Daltrey CBE. Last year’s ceremony was held in honour of the late music pioneer Jamal Edwards MBE, the first posthumous award given in the history of the MITS.