Dido Signs Catalog Deal With Warner Chappell Music

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The music publishing division of Warner Music Group (WMG), Warner Chappell Music (WCM), has inked a deal with singer/songwriter Dido, covering her music catalog and future releases.

Dido released her debut album, No Angel, which featured the hit singles “Here With Me” and “Thank You,” the album sold over 20 million copies worldwide and became the second highest-selling album of the 2000s in the UK and charted in the US.

Her subsequent album, Life For Rent, released in 2003, sold over 12 million copies worldwide and became the fourth biggest-selling global album of the year. The album contained the hit singles “White Flag” and “Life For Rent,” topping the charts in the UK and hit the Top 5 in the US. The singer/songwriter subsequently released Safe Trip (2008), Girl Who Got Away (2013), and Still on My Mind (2019).

Guy Moot, Co-Chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music said: “Dido is one of the most remarkable songwriters of this century. We’re so pleased that she’s put her faith in us again to represent one of the great modern songbooks. We look forward to working with her on new projects and continuing to promote her incredible catalog in exciting and creative ways.”

In addition, Dido is a four-time BRIT Awards winner, 3-time World Music Award winner, and two-time Grammy nominee. She has also won three Ivor Novello awards for Outstanding Song Collection (2019), Songwriter of the Year (2002) and International Hit of the Year for “White Flag” (2004).

“Warner Chappell has been there for me from the very beginning of my songwriting journey, well over 25 years ago,” Dido said in a press release. “They gave me my start and helped me create the songs that were the foundations of my first record and then, over the years, continued to be family. I’m excited for all the things we will create together now.”